COVID-19 closes courts to the public

ANNAPOLIS — As of Friday, March 13, the Maryland Judiciary has a page with COVID-19 updates and a statement from Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.
The Judiciary has issued an administrative order on the statewide closing of the courts to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency, effective March 16.
• All courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the Judiciary and the offices of the clerks of the circuit courts shall be closed to the public on an emergency basis, effective March 16; however, Judiciary operations shall continue to the extent practicable. Maryland Judiciary personnel shall report as scheduled, unless otherwise excused by their administrative head.
• The following mandatory matters shall continue to be scheduled and heard in keeping with the urgency of those matters and consistent with statutory requirements, either in person or remotely, with the court to notify all participants necessary to the proceeding.
(1) In the Court of Appeals: certain election law matters; certain petitions for Writs of Mandamus; certain certified questions of law; and quarantine and isolation matters.
(2) In the Court of Special Appeals: requests for injunctive relief pending appeal; appeals in cases in which a lack of action would result in a dispositive outcome; and appeals from quarantine and isolation petitions.
(3) In the circuit courts: bail reviews; arraignments; emergency Habeas Corpus petitions; juvenile detention hearings; CINA (Children In Need of Assistance) shelter care and adjudication on shelter care; emergency delinquency; domestic violence protective petitions; appeals from peace orders; family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship; temporary restraining orders; emergency evaluation petitions; quarantine and isolation petitions; extradition cases; Rule 4-271 determinations (Hicks); search warrants; body attachments; and contempt.
(4) In the district courts: bail reviews; emergency evaluation petitions; emergency risk protective order petitions; domestic violence protective petitions; peace order petitions; quarantine and isolation violations; initial appearances; search warrants; applications for statement of charges; acceptance of bail bonds; bench warrant satisfactions; body attachments; and contempt.
• To the extent that an individual court has the capacity to hear additional matters, this administrative order does not prohibit such proceedings, with access to members of the public as justice requires. Courts shall notify all participants to the proceeding if a matter will proceed.
• This administrative order does not affect the courts’ consideration or resolution of matters that can be addressed without a proceeding that involves testimony or argument.
• All other matters scheduled to be heard between March 16 through April 3 are postponed pending further order of the chief judge of the Court of Appeals.
• Court personnel will be available by telephone and mail and paper filings will be received. MDEC (Maryland Electronic Courts) continues to be available for electronic filings.
• To the extent this administrative order conflicts with any other extant administrative order, whether local or statewide, this administrative order shall prevail.
• This administrative order will be revised as circumstances warrant.
See the order for further details.
The Judiciary has issued an administrative order on the statewide suspension of non-essential judicial activities due to emergency. The order minimizes in-state travel, suspends out-of-state and out-of-country travels, suspends all in-person judicial education classes and limits committee meetings to conference call.
The order specifically states that:
Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and consistent with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, an emergency exists that poses a threat of imminent and potentially lethal harm to vulnerable individuals, including some Judiciary personnel, who may come into contact with a court or judicial facility and personnel;
To the extent possible, the courts and judicial offices and units shall remain operational and provide scheduled and required events while balancing the health and safety needs of court visitors and personnel; and
There are certain activities that, in the event of such emergency conditions, may be considered non-essential and therefore require suspension.
The Judiciary also has issued an administrative order suspending jury trials through April 3. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Judge Barbera ordered that:
All civil and criminal jury trials in the circuit courts throughout the state of Maryland scheduled to begin on March 16 through April 3 shall be suspended on an emergency basis pending further order of the chief judge of the Court of Appeals; and
In criminal matters with jury trials pending during the above time period, county administrative judges shall hold hearings as necessary to resolve Maryland Rule 4-271 issues in individual cases and to set a new trial date.
