ANNAPOLIS — Effective March 18, a new administrative order allows land record filings to be recorded in the Maryland state circuit courts’ clerk’s offices during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered Wednesday that any instruments required to be recorded shall be recorded in the land records office of the applicable circuit court until further notice.
Instruments can be recorded electronically. In addition, drop boxes are located in every circuit court throughout the state for land record instruments and other filings.
Title searchers may conduct title searches online through the Maryland Land Records at MdLandRec.net. The website provides online access to Maryland land record documents and is provided by the Maryland Judiciary and the Maryland State Archives.
Additionally, Plats.net is a digital image reference system provided by the Maryland Judiciary and the Maryland State Archives for Land Survey, Subdivision, and Condominium Plats. It preserves and makes accessible all plats filed with the Land Office and Maryland’s circuit courts.
Maryland state courts and court offices are staffed with essential employees between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.