CENTREVILLE — County Ride has announced changes to fixed routes to increase safety for clients and drivers. As of Wednesday, April 1, the Annapolis AM/PM and Easton Overflow AM/PM, will be demand service only.
While there will not be a bus making timed stops along these route, riders will still have the ability to get from one location to another. Riders are asked to call 410-758-2357 with as much notice as possible and a demand bus will meet you to take you to your desired destination. The locations where the bus is picking you up from and delivering you to must both be locations that the fixed route bus would regularly pass.
Employees and visitors to any of the county buildings, if you have any flu-like symptoms (fever or chills, cough, sort throat, shortness of breath, temperature of 100.4 or above) or have been in close contact with anyone with those symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19, are asked to refrain from using County Ride until you are cleared by a doctor.
Please make sure that you are practicing appropriate social distancing and CDC recommended cleanliness and disinfecting practices while riding with us.
The county realizes that during this difficult time, County Ride may be the only way you have to reach urgent medical appointments, procure needed groceries and supplies, or to reach essential employment locations. County Ride is dedicated to remaining a resource residents can rely on.