County Ride changes all routes to 'demand only'

CENTREVILLE — County Ride has announced all fixed routes will be transitioning to a demand service only as of Wednesday, April 8. What this means for riders is that while there will not be a bus making timed stops along these routes, you will still have the ability to get from one location to another, as long as your needed transportation is for essential travel only.
County Ride asks riders to call the office at 410-758-2357 with as much notice as you can and a demand buses will meet you to take you to your desired destination. The locations where we are picking you up from and delivering you to must both be locations that the fixed route bus would regularly be passing.
County Ride officials said the change is being made to ensure a higher degree of safety for both clients and drivers.
Employees and visitors to any of the county buildings, if you have any flu-like symptoms (fever or chills, cough, sort throat, shortness of breath, temperature of 100.4 or above) or have been in close contact with anyone with those symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19, are asked to refrain from using County Ride until you are cleared by a doctor.
Please make sure that you are practicing appropriate social distancing and CDC recommended cleanliness and disinfecting practices while riding with us.
The county realizes that during this difficult time, County Ride may be the only way you have to reach urgent medical appointments, procure needed groceries and supplies, or to reach essential employment locations. County Ride is dedicated to remaining a resource residents can rely on.