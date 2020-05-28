County details instructions for reopening restaurants

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne's County has issued guidance for restaurants and bars to open for outdoor dining at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, in accordance with the Governor Larry Hogan's Executive Order.
“We have been suggesting this as a critical next step for our local economy and businesses directly with Gov. Hogan, and we are very happy to start this phase of the Roadmap to Recovery here in Queen Anne’s County,” said County Commissioner Jim Moran.
All establishments planning to reopen must submit a Restaurant-Bar Outdoor Seating Form-Plan Cover Sheet along with a narrative detailing their overall plan to open within the frame work of the guidelines issued Wednesday.
County Administrator Todd Mohn said, “Restaurants and bars that have existing outdoor seating will be given immediate conditional approval to open once the application and documents are submitted.”
“We are taking every action to expedite this process in order to make sure establishments that are ready to open on Friday will be able to do so,” said County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino.
For restaurants and bars seeking to submit new or modified expansion plans to add outdoor seating in adjacent outside areas also need to submit a Temporary Expansion for Outdoor Dining Application.
All forms and instructions can be found by visiting qac.org and looking under Stage One Resources or by contacting the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce or the County’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism
The documents available include:
• MDH Employee Illness Screening For Work
• Restaurant/Bar Outdoor Seating Form –Plan Cover Sheet
• Sample Narrative of description required
• Outdoor Expansion requirements and suggestions
Businesses may submit applications and documentation to Vivian Swinson at Planning and Zoning by emailing vswinson@qac.org or call 410-758-4088 with questions.