Council discusses water, sewer payment plans

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council Thursday night, April 9, discussed offering a water and sewer payment plan for citizens who are unable to pay their bills during the coronavirus emergency.
Council members agreed there should be no shutoffs during the state of emergency and there would be no penalties or fees for late payments — as directed by the governor. They were undecided on how long residents should be able to defer payments and on how long they would have to bring their bills current — suggestions ranged from 3 months to 12 months.
“Payments are not going away; they have to pay at some point,” Councilman Tim McCluskey said.
Councilman Josh Shonts said offering an extended payment plan was a good idea. “It’s something we need to put out there for the people,” he said.
McCluskey favored a formal payment plan.
Shonts wanted a form people could easily access to apply.
Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley said she could modify the existing form to meet the situation and make it available on the town website.
Council President Jeff Morgan didn’t want to make a set payment plan a requirement.
“I don’t know that we want to put a time limit per se because some people are out there, they’re not working anymore, they’re not getting paid, so they don’t really have a forecast of when they’re going to be able to make payments and stuff like that,” Morgan said.
He suggested deferring the payments until the end of the emergency or allowing people to pay what they could afford whenever they were able.
“So, what we’re saying is if you can’t make the payments, we’re going to defer them until such and such a time,” McCluskey said. “I think that we need to work through a payment plan, otherwise its going to get totally out of control.”
Shonts suggested a minimum payment, but Morgan said he didn’t know people would be able to do that.
He said offering a payment plan was a good idea, but without a set amount or hard deadline, “as long as they’re making payments to get current.” He agreed people would eventually have to pay for water and sewer usage.
Brinkley said the online payment system will allow the payment of any amount at any time, but there is a processing fee. Payments can also be mailed or dropped off at the town hall. There is a slot in the door for payments, she said.
McCluskey said he pays directly from his bank, which does not cost him a fee.
All the ways to pay are printed on the back of the water and sewer bills, Brinkley said.
“We have to have a limit on when all this ends,” McCluskey said.
Once the state of emergency is over and some sort of normalcy is restored, new bills will be expected to be paid on time, the council agreed, even if residents are paying on existing balances.
“We need to make clear anything that is generated from this time period right now will not incur any fees,” Morgan said.
They asked Brinkley to come back to the April 16 meeting with a formal proposal for what they discussed.