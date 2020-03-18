ROCK HALL — Following the closure of all Maryland public schools, per an order by state Superintendent Karen Salmon on Thursday, March 12, Kent County Public Schools are closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
During the closure, the school system will be serving free “Grab and Go Lunches” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Tuesday, March 17 through March 27. On Monday, it was announced that breakfasts would be included.
Meals will be available at Galena Elementary School, Henry Highland Garnet Elementary in Chestertown and Rock Hall Elementary School.
Kent County Community Center in Worton, Millington town hall and Baywood community room in Fairlee were added as sites for food distribution on Monday.
As of Wednesday, March 18, food also will be distributed at the fire hall in Betterton.
All children under the age of 18 are eligible for meals. There will be no transportation offered by the school system to the sites.
On March 13, Superintendent Karen Couch said there will be no remote instruction during the closure of schools.
“At the direction of the (State Superintendent Karen Salmon), we are providing supplemental learning materials, but we’re not doing any online (instruction),” Couch said in a telephone interview.
Couch said Kent County High School students will complete assignments sent home with them Friday on their school-supplied laptops. Assignments will not require internet access.
Couch said KCPS will use its spring break and inclement weather days built into the school calendar to make up for the closure, per instruction from the Maryland State Department of Education. She said in many cases those two sources “won’t cover the 10 days we are out so, that is still under discussion in terms of how those days will be made up.”
As the closure is being treated like "snow days," Couch said instructional staff will have to make up those days. Couch said 12-month employees or essential employees will still be working.
Couch said decisions like adjusting curriculums or moving test dates had not been made as of March 13.
Kent County Middle School is posting daily (every week day) challenges at 8 a.m. to the school system's Facebook page. Students are instructed to record answers on their green answer sheets and turn in whatever they have been able to complete when school resumes.
Kent School will remain closed until Monday, March 30, according to Nancy Mugele, head of school.
She said the Kent School faculty met Monday, March 16 ahead of launching "distance learning" on Wednesday, March 18. "Distance learning," Mugele said, has faculty using online resources for instruction.
"We want to make sure we stay connected with our families and that instruction doesn't completely stop," Mugele said.
Mugele said some grade levels will require internet access to complete the course work. She said faculty are working with families who do not have reliable internet in their homes.