Couch, board highlight KCPS coronavirus response

ROCK HALL — Board of Education members joined Superintendent Karen Couch in showing their appreciation for all the efforts made by Kent County Public Schools staff in adjusting to the new normal during the COVID-19 school closure.
During a virtual meeting Thursday, April 9, board members and Couch praised administrators, teachers and staff for transitioning from classroom instruction to digital learning, ensuring students are still fed and passing out devices to those who need them for their lessons.
“I’ve had some conversations with some folks across the state from the various school systems and yes we are smaller, but we’ve moved mountains,” said board President Joe Goetz. “So thank you to all of the school staff, the support (staff), Dr. Couch to you and the leadership team. It is just incredible.”
In preparation last month for the school shutdown, an end date for which has not been announced, instructional packets were prepared for students. As online classes began this month, the district has distributed more than 300 devices, laptops, Chromebooks and iPads, to students.
The state superintendent instructed schools to continue providing meals for students. What started with three meal distribution sites in Kent County has grown to 15 with the help of staff and volunteers.
Couch and board members praised all the efforts, coordinated through KCPS Supervisor of Human Resources Ed Silver, that got the school system to so many meal distribution sites. Those kudos were extended beyond KCPS staff to volunteers and organizations like the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice that played a large role in the expansion of sites.
“I just want everybody to know we are appreciative. We thank them for all of their hard work,” Couch said. “The outpouring from our community has been huge. So I just want to acknowledge all of that.”
Board member Wendy Costa said she volunteered early on at the site in Millington.
Vice President Trish McGee, who is the associate editor of the Kent County News, volunteered too and continues to make food deliveries in the community to students and low-income seniors. While also a high school field hockey coach, McGee said her volunteerism has led her to see students in a different light.
“If you didn’t understand before how significant a school plays in a student’s life, you’re seeing it now because we are the lifeline for many many kids and it goes way beyond instruction,” McGee said. “I don’t know what a community would do without a school system that hadn’t jumped right in with both feet to sort of sustain that next generation until we can get back to the ‘new normal,’ whatever that’s going to look like.”
Board member Bryan Williams said the efforts show how a tight-knit community can come together, while each day is a “different adventure.” He said everyone has stepped up to the challenge.
“It’s definitely been a curveball to everybody trying to figure out what to do. And I know a lot of people have been stressing and working a lot of hours trying to figure this thing out,” said Williams, whose wife Tracey Williams is KCPS’ supervisor of secondary education and student services. “I just think we’ve got a lot of people that should be praised and I think we’ve done a lot of great work.”
Board member Nivek Johnson, who is a teacher in Montgomery County, said he has been brought into meetings with officials from western shore counties to discuss KCPS’ efforts.
“So I was glad I could provide some insight coming from a rural school district,” he said.
Noting efforts to keep classwork going and students fed here, Johnson asked how the school system is continuing to maintain children’s social and emotional well-being.
Couch said the KCPS team of social workers, counselors and special education teachers continue to reach out to families and students to address those needs.
In addition to KCPS staff, Goetz acknowledged another key component of the school community during the meeting.
“I want to take a moment to really thank parents and the students. Because of what is going on in this time, we’ve certainly asked them to step out of what was normal into a very different space,” he said.