ELKTON — Maryland and its counties are expected to receive billions of dollars in federal funds as the U.S. Senate unanimously passed — 96 to 0 — a $2 trillion Coronavirus relief and economic stimulus package to aid all Americans and businesses impacted by the rapidly-changing pandemic on Wednesday night.
The bill is expected to go before the House of Representatives on Friday in a voice vote, which will not require legislators to participate in person. Though passage is not a guarantee, senators and House leaders have reported that the measure is expected to pass and be passed on to President Donald Trump for his immediate signature.
Four senators were not present, as they are in quarantine from exposure to or testing positive for COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (or CARES Act) is a six-title document covering financial support to citizens, the health care system, county programs, childcare, small businesses, public transportation in both direct and formula-based funding.
The Act would allocate $150 billion toward the health care system, with hospitals receiving the lump sum of $100 billion to be dispersed across the nation.
Additional funds will go towards securing the required medical supplies — nationwide voids that health care professionals are desperate to fill. Funding will also be allocated towards a public health fund and FEMA in order to secure Maryland's ability to react to the spread of Coronavirus.
"We don't have enough protective gear, we don't have enough ventilators, we don't have enough hospital beds in Maryland and across the nation," Sen. Ben Cardin said.
Additionally, the proposed bill would allow for one-time payments made in the amount of $1,200 for Americans with an income of up to $75,000 per year — with adjustments made for higher salaries and to those with children at home. These payments are based on 2018 or 2019 tax returns, whichever one was filed most recently. During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Maryland Sens. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen expressed serious consideration for low-income brackets.
"In fact we wanted to make sure that low-income individuals were treated fairly in that process," Van Hollen said.
Cardin stressed the importance of the packages that would be made available to both small businesses and nonprofits in order to help pay employees, rents/mortgages, and other work-related costs.
There are four programs written into the Senate bill that include loans with forgiveness options, grants and tax credits spread across $360 billion nationally.
The state and its counties/municipalities will also receive aid through stabilization funds as well as through regular programs, Van Hollen said. Overall, the Senate passed $150 billion to go toward state and local stabilization funds — with Maryland expected to receive about $2 billion.
Counties and jurisdictions of more than 500,000 people are eligible for direct funding (ranging from $100 billion to $150 billion) from the United States Treasury, upon application. Other regular programming monies will be dispersed based on a formula.
"Everything from the childcare and development block grant — where Maryland may get roughly 50 million — to K-12 education funding, those moneys go directly to [local education agency]," Van Hollen said.
Additional funds written into the bill include formula-based monies toward emergency housing for homeless populations, $645 million to support Maryland's transit system and more.
Check back with the Cecil Whig for more detail on the Coronavirus relief package as it reaches the House of Representatives.