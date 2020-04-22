Coronavirus pandemic brings out new crop of scammers

It never fails. Scammers are always looking for new ways to grab our personal information and they are experts at shifting tactics and changing messages to catch us off guard. This is certainly true during the COVID-19 pandemic. With our anxiety over the health crisis at an all time high, it is easy to see how we may fall prey to their tactics.
The scammers are not only reaching out by phone, they are also bombarding our email accounts and sending text messages with promises of relief payments from the government, cures for the coronavirus or Medicare benefits related to the virus. If you respond to these calls or messages, you might be asked for money and personal information. Keep in mind the best way to identify a scam is if anyone asks you to send cash, pay with a gift card, or wire money, it’s a scam. We know you have heard this before, but if it sounds too good to be true, it is!
Medicare and Social Security want you to be ever vigilant and to let you know that they will never ...
Contact you for your Medicare or Social Security number or other personal information
unless you have given them permission in advance.
Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.
Don’t ever give anyone your Medicare or Social Security number, no matter what they promise you
Medicare will never visit you at home.
Medicare cannot enroll you over the phone unless you call them first.
Scammers are also embedding their own “viruses” into their emails and messages regarding the coronavirus. Some of the emails even appear to be coming from the World Health Organization. If you click on these fake emails and messages, your computer or smartphone may become imbedded with spyware or ransomware and you run the risk of having your identity stolen or take the risk of having your device locked up with a ransom being demanded to release your device. The best way to avoid this is, if you do not know who the email or message is from DO NOT OPEN IT. Even if you think you know the sender and it seems odd that they would send you information like this, contact them in another way to confirm they sent it. Even “Facebook Messenger” could contain a virus.
Everywhere we turn now it seems we need to be careful. There are no easy answers to the current health crisis, but we all want the same thing and that is to be safe and well in our home. Continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC. You can find more information on their website: CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Mike Zimmer is president of Bay State Insurance Agency Ltd. in Centreville. He is available to answer your questions or speak to your groups regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Part D (Prescription Plans). He may be reached at 410-758-1680.