Coronavirus emergency takes toll on county revenues, businesses

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Commissioners received financial and economic updates on the challenges posed by the coronavirus state of emergency from Finance Director Jonathan Seeman and Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli at the April 14 meeting.
Seeman said it was his first post-COVID attempt to look at what’s happening on the revenue side since the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the state.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot recently forecast a loss of $2.8 billion in fiscal 2020 general fund revenue, 3% of the budget over three months, and a loss of 22% of income tax withholding at the state level. And unemployment rates are soaring. Seeman used state projections in his own.
Government and the construction industry are among the county’s largest employers, according to Census data, and those jobs remain mostly stable. However, the county also has a large number of jobs in accommodations and food services as well as retail trade, which have been hard hit.
If the shutdown continues through June to the end of fiscal 2020, Seeman projected a revenue loss for the county resulting in $1.5 million to $2 million below the budget in income taxes and other local taxes.
Commissioner Jim Moran asked if that was a real loss of $2 million in revenues or if the real number was higher — closer to $9 million.
Seeman said the real number was higher, but because revenues in the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 were higher than projected they would cushion the impact.
If the shutdown continues beyond June, Seeman projected a potential loss of $3 million to $4 million below the fiscal 2020 level for fiscal 2021.
Tinelli submitted a written report. In it, she said the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board is sending out weekly new unemployment claims by county. She had the statistics for March, which list new claimants on the Mid-Shore — 705 in Caroline; 707 Dorchester; 378 in Kent; 1,246 in Queen Anne’s; and 1,067 in Talbot — for a total of 4,103. Those numbers continue to rise.
Economic and Tourism Development in conjunction with the Queen Anne’s Chamber of Commerce and Kent Narrows Development Foundation produced a business survey March 19 to measure the effects of COVID-19 and the government stay at home orders on local businesses. They received 198 responses. Survey results include:
• 94% of county businesses are impacted by COVID-19.
• Impacts included workforce uncertainty, decreased consumer demand and financial burdens.
• 41% indicated they would be able to sustain business for a few months.
• 30% have had to temporarily close or limit offerings.
• 40% said most staff is still working.
• 50% projected no layoffs, 33% indicated 1-10 employees will be laid off.
• 40% of respondents reported a 50% decrease in revenues.
Responses came from all of Queen Anne’s County’s main industry segments, Tinelli reported.