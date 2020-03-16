EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced the reopening of 10 branch offices on Sunday, March 15.
The select offices will reopen for taxpayers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 16, according to a Comptroller of Maryland office press release.
“Critical taxpayer services provided by our branch offices will be met by our staff, who will be exercising an abundance of public health caution,” Franchot is quoted in the release. “Our staff is committed to doing everything possible to ensure continuity of critical functions, including processing tax returns, distributing tax refunds, processing state payroll and making vendor payments.”
Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester County residents can visit the office in Suite 182 on 1306 South Salisbury Blvd., in Salisbury. Queen Anne's County residents can visit the Annapolis branch on 60 West Street.
Two branch offices – Upper Marlboro and Frederick – are located within county courthouses and are subject to local courthouse policies. The Upper Marlboro office will remain closed and there will be limited pubic access to the Frederick offie, the release states. Taxpayers that normally go to these offices can report other nearby branches.
Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes online and use direct deposit, if possible, the release states.
Taxpayers can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Extended hours during tax season remain in effect.
For a complete list of branch offices, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov.