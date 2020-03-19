EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced the closure of all agency branch offices throughout the state effective at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Taxpayer assistance will still be available via email and phone.
“We want to take every precaution to keep our employees, their families and citizens as safe as possible from the spread of this disease,” a Comptroller of Maryland press release stated.
As a result of this decision the agency warned that customers may experience longer response times due to office closures and reduced staffing, the release stated.
Taxpayers can can still file their returns electronically and have their questions answered via phone or email, the release states.
There have been several deadline extensions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
April 15 – Filing deadline for federal income tax or to file a federal extension. No separate Maryland extension is necessary if you file a federal extension.
June 1 – Returns and payments are due for Maryland businesses-related taxes not collected in March, April and May including sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, alcohol tax, tobacco tax, and motor fuel tax, as well as tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.
July 15 – Deadline for Maryland individual, corporate, pass through entity, and fiduciary income tax payments, as well as March quarterly estimated payments.
October 15 – Deadline for filing Maryland income tax returns if a federal extension was filed.
Taxpayers can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Extended hours during tax season remain in effect.