Community transmission — not travel — causing spread of COVID-19 virus

EASTON — Despite early reports that many who contracted the COVID-19 virus had traveled to known hot spots, the majority of cases now are caused by coming into contact with someone who is infected.
“This infectious disease is passed by community transmission,” Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “I will say it again. Your best protection against an infection is social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask in public. As Americans, we can’t quite get our minds around it, but the old, old practice of staying away from people who are infected is still the best way to avoid getting sick.”
Officials fear that residents are beginning to relax these preventive measures just as cases are continuing to rise. “In Maryland, we had 788 new cases over the past 24 hours and our total number of confirmed cases is 11,572,” Dr. Wadley said. “We have not peaked and it will be a few weeks before we see a decline in cases.”
Tensions are growing with the continuation of the effort to keep people in their homes and safe. Some feel their personal rights have been restricted with the orders and recommendations for social distancing. Businesses are facing growing financial losses and the threat of failure. Healthcare workers and frontline responders have increasing concerns not only for their own protection from the virus, but also they fear infecting their family members.
“Tempers are short and everyone is looking for a scapegoat to blame for this pandemic,” Dr. Wadley said. “But I would ask, how can we look at those figures and what is happening to the east and west of us and not recognize the threat that we are facing on the Eastern Shore from COVID-19?”
Residents should find no comfort in the fact that Talbot County has only 16 confirmed cases, Wadley added.
“The testing capability on the Eastern Shore has been less than in central Maryland, so we certainly have more undiagnosed cases," she said. "This has been pointed out repeatedly. The evidence that people do not perceive a significant threat to their health and lives is seen every day in the way they ignore our recommendations."
“We have no treatment or vaccine for this infection,” Dr. Wadley said. “All we have are the tried-and-true methods we’ve always had to protect ourselves. Some have not taken the message seriously, and I am at a loss of what to say to get them to listen and change their behaviors.”
Director of Emergency Service Clay Stamp agreed. “This is a critical time that we must hold firm in our efforts to avoid the spread of this disease through social distancing,” he said. “We must recognize there are increasing illnesses and deaths occurring to our west and our east. This is not a time for us to let our guard down.”
Anyone who has questions about the COVID-19 virus should call the Talbot County Health Department at (410) 819-5600. An infection control nurse is on call 24 hours a day.
Key Points for April 17
- In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 788 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 11,572. The number of deaths increased by 33, for a total of 425.
- Long-term care and assisted living facilities accounted for 151 of the new cases. The State Department of Health has assembled “Go Teams” staffed with health professionals to respond rapidly to such outbreaks.
- Talbot County now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- Superintendent of Public Schools announces that schools will remain closed until May 15, 2020.
- UM Shore Medical Center at Easton is adding modular tents to increase surge capacity at local hospitals. The tents are climate controlled and are equipped with walls, floors, and medical equipment.
- UM Shore Medical Center at Easton has seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 virus.
- Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, by Gov. Hogan’s Executive Order, face coverings will be required accessories for those entering retail or food establishments and/or using public transportation.
- Local food pantries have seen a 30% increase in the number of people needing services. The Department of Social Services is seeing a similar rise in the number of applications for income support.
- Talbot County Public Schools reports that 395 volunteers have given 1,008 hours of service to provide meals for students since the COVID-19 public health crisis began.
Maryland Courts
An April 14th Administrative Order announces the extension of statewide court closures through June 5th. Please find additional information via the following links: https://www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusupdate https://www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic
Talbot County Public Schools
The next TCPS meal distribution will be on Tuesday, April 21 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at all school sites. The TCPS Instructional Technology Help Desk will be open on Tuesday, April 21 from 9:00 a.m. to noon and Friday, April 24 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Easton High School and St. Michaels Elementary School. Please email helpdesk@talbotschools.org for virtual support or to schedule a help desk appointment for iPads or laptops.
Many thanks to the volunteers who continue to support TCPS meal distribution. Since March 19, 395 people have given 1,008 hours of service to this important mission. The close partnerships and collaboration with agencies such as Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Talbot County Department of Social Services and TCPS guidance counselors is truly having an impact. We also have a process in place to screen emergency requests for delivery and are able to utilize volunteers to reach families whose circumstances prevent them from getting to a pickup site. These outreach efforts will continue as the crisis persists. “I would like to thank the Academy Art Museum for donating art supplies that were distributed with meals,” said Dr. Kelly Griffith, Superintendent. “We have children who are at home, taking care of each other while their parents perform essential work duties. Gifts like this make a tremendous difference in their days.”
For All Seasons
For All Seasons continues to have availability for crisis appointments, in-person appointments, teletherapy, and telepsychiatry, as well as 24/7 hotlines during the COVID-19 crisis. Staff is available for both long-term and short-term appointments for anyone in need of support.
According to Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis, “Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we particularly want victims of trauma and sexual violence to know – we believe you, and we are here for you. While we are hearing the message ‘stay home and be safe’ every day during this pandemic, what happens when home is not safe? If you or someone you know is a victim of trauma or sexual violence, our 24-hour agency hotlines in English and Spanish offer crisis support and intervention. You can even text now to get help.”
For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis advocates provide free and confidential services – offering guidance, compassion, and information about a survivor’s options, including but not limited to food, emergency shelter, and legal counsel if the client chooses. During this time of COVID-19, the agency continues to follow safety regulations, as outlined by the CDC, for in-person appointments including - illness screening measures, 20-second handwashing at the entry to all facilities, social distancing guidelines, and increased office sanitation. The offices are open for appointments only.
For All Seasons staff is also reaching out to the community with Mental Health Minutes – timeless tips to help all of us navigate the challenges being faced daily. These uplifting posts are being shared regularly on Facebook and through other social media outlets. For further information, visit For All Seasons Facebook page or forallseasonsinc.org or call 410-822-1018. For 24-hour confidential hotlines and crisis support, call the English Hotline is 410-820-5600; the Spanish Hotline is 410-829-6143; and the English or Spanish Text Line is 410-829-6143.
For All Seasons provides therapy, advocacy, psychiatry, and education to Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne, and Talbot counties. The agency accepts all private insurances, medical assistance, and supports English and Spanish speaking individuals regardless of one’s ability to pay. For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center offers a 24-HR crisis hotline service, certified sexual assault victim advocates, same-day and ongoing counseling services, and hospital, law enforcement and court accompaniment by request of the survivor. Contact 410-822-1018 or forallseasonsinc.org for further information. For the 24-HR confidential crisis hotlines call (English) 410-820-5600 for English Hotline; (Spanish) 410-829-6143. Text available in English or Spanish at 410-829-6143.
