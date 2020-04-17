You are the owner of this article.
Commissioners vote to give CBEC $10,000

  • By ANGELA PRICE baytimes@kibaytimes.com
Queen Anne's County Commissioner

JIM MORAN

CENTREVILLE — During the roundtable discussion at the end of the Queen Anne’s County Commission meeting April 14, Commissioner Jim Moran proposed giving a $10,000 to the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center.

He followed Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, who spoke about the difficulties nonprofits are facing with everything shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and urged those who could to continue to financially support them.

Moran echoed Corchiarino’s sentiments about nonprofits, especially churches.

“Nobody’s in the pews; nobody is passing the hat,” he said. “If you have the opportunity or the ability, please go by and help support the churches and our nonprofits.”

He said CBEC is directly affected by the shut down because of all the schools. Thousands of students take part in CBEC programs in the spring; those programs are CBEC’s bread and butter, he said. “It was what caries them all spring long. And they’re hurting.”

He reminded his fellow commissioners, “sometimes we step in to support our nonprofits” and asked them to help CBEC.

“That’s an organization I feel is stewards of the Chesapeake Bay and environments and teachers, and they’ve got great plans,” Moran said.

He made a motion to give CBEC a $10,000 grant. The motion passed 5-0.

