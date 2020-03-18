Commissioners, municipalities institute policies to limit exposure amid COVID-19

CHESTERTOWN — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Kent County Commissioners and the county’s five incorporated municipalities have instituted policies to limit exposure to the virus.
The commissioners adopted an executive order on Tuesday, March 17 declaring a state of emergencyhere. County Administrator Shelley Heller wrote in an email Wednesday that declaring a state of emergency is “really is an administrative function.”
“Declaring a State of Emergency has more to do with accessing grant funding and emergency resources when the time comes,” Heller wrote. “This particular declaration also allows us more leeway with our procurement rules if the items are COVID-19 related purchases. All other executive orders put into place by the Governor are, obviously, still in effect in (Kent County.)”
All county office buildings are closed to the public. For services, Heller wrote, the public may call or email concerns, questions, forms, applications, etc. All county staff is reporting for duty — assuming they are healthy — Heller wrote.
For more information, visit kentcounty.com/corona virus. Heller said this page will “continue to push out reliable information and have links to reliable websites.”
Commissioners’ meetings are live streamed and audio archived and citizens may call in with questions when the board’s president opens the floor for comment.
Agendas and livestreams can be found by visiting kentcounty.com/commis sioners/meeting-agenda.
To access the Kent County conference bridge service off site, call 410-810-2213. Enter PIN number 55266 when prompted. Announce yourself to the group. Then, mute your phone or device until the president opens the floor for comment.
Effective March 16 and until further notice, all Kent County Parks and Recreation offerings, including organized activities in county parks, are canceled.
The Chestertown town hall is closed to the public through April. Staff will be there during business hours.
Bills can be paid online at townofchestertown.com or by sending payments to 118 N. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620. A lockbox has been installed outside of town hall where payments may be placed in an envelope and dropped off as well. For more information, call 410-778-0500 or email anna@chestertown.com.
The Chestertown Police Department office is closed to the public through April.
Future town meetings will be closed to the public through April. The town hopes to be able to livestream meetings within the month.
Announced in a Facebook post, the Chestertown Farmers Market will close until May 15. Julie King, manager, wrote in the post “we are working on developing other ways to have your favorite market products accessible for you.”
Public events held in Chestertown have been canceled through May 15. These include the Earth Day festival, Pride Festival, a ribbon-cutting at Washington Park and the Ye Olde Town Bocce League events.
The council has not made a decision about the Chestertown Tea Party Festival, National Music Festival or Fourth of July celebrations.
The Betterton town office will be open during business hours, but the doors will be locked to reduce exposure to staff.
If you need to visit the office, all 410-348-5522 and explain the nature of your visit. Visits should be limited to business matters.
All staff is to maintain a 6-foot distance from the public. Liberal leave is in effect. Staff that feels sick or in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should stay home.
Staff has been reminded to wash hands regularly and disinfect surfaces. The town office was professionally cleaned over the weekend, according to Mayor Donny Sutton.
Decisions about council meetings will be forthcoming. Sutton said these procedures follow the recommendations of the Kent County Health Department and Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Galena town hall is closed to the public. Town employees will report to work and maintain all essential services, but the doors will be locked to the public.
Public meetings and events have been paused until further notice, Mayor John Carroll wrote in a Facebook post.
Millington town hall is closed to the pubic. Staff is there to answer questions by calling 410-928-3880, email townadmin@atlanticbbn.net or “holler through the door,” Town Administrator Jo Manning said. Bills can be paid online and there is a drop box at the front door.
No decision has been made about town council meetings and planning commission meetings.
The town office for Rock Hall will be accepting phone calls during regular business hours — from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m weekdays — with the doors locked to limit exposure. To enter the building, call 410-639-7611 and explain the nature of your visit.
Town employees ask that residents leave payments in a drop box that will be placed at the main door of the town hall. For more information, visit rockhallmd.com.