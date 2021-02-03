Commission on Aging creates notes for seniors, helps in vaccination effort

ROCK HALL — Keeping with its mission of advocating for seniors living in Kent County, the Commission on Aging is working to fight social isolation while also ensuring seniors are able to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine as it is available.
Even before the global pandemic made people stay in their homes and stay apart, social isolation was a problem for seniors. Often called the “loneliness epidemic,” social isolation refers to seniors and older adults in a state of isolation due to living alone, loss of friends or family, chronic illness or hearing loss, as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want to do our best to ensure seniors don’t feel that,” said Phil Cicconi, a board member for the Commission on Aging.
Since the start of the holiday season, Cicconi, a few board members and 11 volunteers have written notes to about 98 seniors across nine assisted living facilities in the county.
“They appear to be well received,” Cicconi said.
He said most of the cards provide updates the natural world like the passing of the winter solstice and more daylight returning. Other people have written about wild fauna they’ve seen.
Cicconi said the idea to write cards came as a solution to help isolated seniors cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, Cicconi said, the commission had plans to piggyback off of a program begun at the United Methodist Church of Rock Hall.
To lessen social isolation for Rock Hall seniors, the church would bring seniors living in assisted living facilities to church for some social time.
Speaking to the success of the program, Cicconi said people would wait at the door for an hour ahead of their planned outing to church. He had wanted to extend the program to more assisted living facilities throughout the county.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has sidetracked those plans, Cicconi said writing cards to seniors does help offer some relief. He has written to seniors living in the Rock of Ages assisted living facility.
Cicconi and other board members also have been volunteering their time to register seniors for the COVID-19 vaccine. Calling her a “powerhouse,” Cicconi said commission board member Mary Etta Reedy had the idea to help coordinate with the Kent County Health Department to seniors get registered.
“Not everyone has access to the internet, nor do they have a computer,” Cicconi said.
He said the commission has been working with the health department to generate a list of people who may need help registering. The volunteers then help tackle the two largest obstacles in terms of registering — having an email and transposition.
Cicconi said he has developed a short of routine for registering seniors — he calls, introduces and explains who he is, takes down their information, gets them registered and uses his email as a confirmation email.
Cicconi said most people are able to find transportation through friends or family, but he's also seen people coordinate appointment times with neighbors to travel to the vaccination site.
As with the initiative to combat social isolation, Cicconi said there are board members and about six outside volunteers who have registered more than 100 seniors to get the vaccine.
As it stands, Cicconi said the commission does not it needs anymore volunteers to help register seniors. He said if there was more vaccine supply being made available to the health department “it would be another story.”