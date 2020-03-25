CHESTERTOWN — Washington College’s Emergency Operations Group has been made aware that a student who lives off campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the college announced in a news release shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
College officials report that the student is under a doctor’s care in their home state, where they were tested March 18 and received positive test results March 22.
Earlier on Wednesday, the college announced negative test results for another student that had been hospitalized for flu-like symptoms after traveling out of state to an area with confirmed cases of community transmitted COVID-19.
That student was hospitalized at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown on March 13 and was discharged March 19. He lived on campus, according to college officials.
Spring break was Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 15.
In this new case, the student returned to their off-campus private residence in Chestertown the weekend of March 13-15 and attended an off-campus outdoor gathering at another private student residence in Chestertown on the afternoon of March 13, according to the news release.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the student is in self-isolation for 14 days. The student’s off-campus roommates have all returned to their homes beyond Chestertown, according to the news release.
The college is assisting the Kent County Health Department by helping to identify others who may have come into contact with this student from March 13-15. Health department officials have asked that any individual who attended an off-campus gathering hosted by Washington College students the afternoon of March 13 contact them and self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period, ending Sunday, March 29.
Questions and concerns should be directed to the Kent County Health Department at 410-778-1350, and not to Washington College Health Services.
If you believe you were exposed, are exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and are in Kent County, contact the Kent County Health Department. If you have returned to your home county or state and are exhibiting symptoms, contact your primary care provider.