Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty donates $10,000 to Haven Ministries

CHESTER — As Haven Ministries deals with record numbers of requests for food and will continue its shelter operations through the summer months for those experiencing homelessness, the need for support is greater than ever. To help meet the growing needs, Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty of Chester has donated $10,000 to the organization.
Kevin Waterman, office manager and vice president of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty, said, “We at Waterman Realty are strong believers that part of being a local business is giving back to the community, which is why we support many local causes and have been supporters of Haven Ministries for several years. The organization plays a vital role in helping people in our community who are experiencing the most need. Haven Ministries is also committed to providing housing assistance to people in need — something that resonates with us because of the industry we are in. Safe, affordable housing is important to everyone.
“Given the extraordinary times we are in, we are especially glad that we can help Haven Ministries keep its seasonal shelter open through the summer months. We hope other local businesses can step up and help Haven Ministries to continue to meet the growing needs in our community,” he added.
Along with the generosity of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners recently donated $10,000 to Haven Ministries to help the organization continue to provide essential services during the pandemic, including the emergency homeless shelter, food pantries and resource centers.
Krista Pettit, executive director of Haven Ministries, said, “We are so appreciative of these donations and the donations we are receiving from anonymous donors and community members — no matter what the size of the donation is, these donations are helping us try and meet the needs that are out there with this pandemic. In addition to large gifts of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty and the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, we would like to mention the generosity, during this health crisis, of the Sloan Family through the Jacob Sloan Foundation, Stoney and Virginia Duffey, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, PNC Bank, and Northrop Grumman, Centerville Rotary Club, Kent Island Elks Lodge, United Way of Queen Anne's County, Women and Girls Fund, and local churches who have also supported us.
Pettit said that Haven Ministries food pantries served 273 people in March, where 100 of those served were new to the food distribution. In April, 335 people received food and of these people, 122 were brand new to the food distribution program with 208 people receiving assistance at the Safe Harbor location of the food pantry in Stevensville.
Pettit said, “Because the need is expected to increase throughout the summer months, we are looking to individuals, businesses and organizations to continue to support us by donating food to our food pantries. Some people are even donating a portion of their stimulus checks to help us. It’s been incredible how people are stepping up and donating. We can’t express how thankful we are to everyone who has contributed.”
Haven Ministries will provide a pop-up food pantry from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Kent Landing Shopping Center in Stevensville where Kmart was located. The food pantry will be a drive-thru format with extra health and safety protocols in place. Emergency food is available daily by calling 410-739-4363.
Haven Ministries' regular food pantries are located at Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, and Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 931 Love Point Road, Stevensville. They are open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the third Friday of each month.
The resource center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 South Liberty St., Centreville, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone in need of shelter should call 410-739-7859. For more information visit haven-ministries.org.