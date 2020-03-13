Church Hill Theatre is closed to the public due to COVID-19

CHURCH HILL — Addressing the continuing health concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and in coordination with public health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing, Church Hill Theatre will be closed to the public from March 16 to March 29.
Ticket sales through Friday, March 13 will be honored with the use of flex tickets, according to a news release.
"During this period of time, we will continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential for continuing our closure," the news release states.
The following will be postponed: The Philadelphia Story rehearsals and performances and Into the Woods rehearsals.
The Church Hill Theatre office is available remotely by email. The telephone line (410-556-6003) will be monitored on a daily basis.
For information related to theatrical programming and tickets, contact Tina Johnson at office@churchhilltheatre.org.
For all other information, contact Carmen Renée at execmanager@churchhilltheatre.org.
