Church Hill considers postponing election

CHURCH HILL — Registration is currently open for voters and candidates in Church Hill’s annual election, set for June 1. One seat on the three-member board is open — that held by Edward C. Raffetto Jr. Registration closes for both voters and candidates May 1.
However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency declarations by both the state of Maryland and Queen Anne’s County, Church Hill Town Commissioners have introduced a charter amendment, Resolution 01-2020, that would permit the town to reschedule elections under such circumstances.
The resolution’s stated purpose is “permitting the town to reschedule elections during a State of Emergency as declared by the State of Maryland, the Town of Church Hill or Queen Anne’s County when necessary to ensure safety of town residents and the integrity of the election,” which it adds under Section 410, Election of Commissioners, C.
The commissioners said the state of emergency and social distancing may make it difficult or even impossible to safely conduct the scheduled election and it would be in interest of the public’s health, safety and welfare to postpone it.
The amendment adds language under Article II, The Commission, Section 201: The regular term of a Commissioner shall expire on the second Monday in June following the election and qualification of a successor, “unless an election is delayed pursuant to Section 410, subsection (C) of this Charter, in which case the term of any Commissioner whose office is the subject of the delayed election shall expire upon the administration of the oath of office to the successful candidate in the delayed election on the Monday following such election.”
A hearing on the amendment is set for May 4 during the regular town meeting. The meeting is expected to be held electronically. Directions for observing the meeting and participating in the hearing will be posted on the town website, www.churchhillmd.com.
If the election proceeds as scheduled, voting will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the town office.