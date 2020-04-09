Christina School District nurses rally to help health care workers get supplies

With schools closed through at least May 15, school nurses in the Christina School District aren’t able to take care of their students as they normally would.
However, the nurses have stayed busy, mobilizing to get personal protective equipment (PPE) and homemade cloth masks to hospitals, nursing homes and other people who need them.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to help our fellow health care workers on the front lines,” said Karen Kleinschmidt, lead nurse for Christina. “That’s how nurses are. We’re just there to help people.”
The effort started two weeks ago, when Kleinschmidt felt like she needed to do something to help. She recalled that each school nurse had masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and other supplies that weren’t being used. Much of the gear came from kits distributed by the state several years ago in preparation for a possible Ebola outbreak. Though Ebola ravaged part of Africa, it never spread here in the United States.
After Christina administrators signed off, the nurses gathered up the supplies – which filled two vans and a truck – and delivered them to St. Francis Hospital, Little Sisters of the Poor and other facilities.
“Never in a million years did I think we would have that much,” Kleinschmidt said.
But the nurses didn’t stop there. Several are putting their sewing skills to good use making cloth facemasks. With five nurses sewing, 10 cutting fabric and another doing deliveries, the nurses already have made more than 200 masks for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Little Sisters of the Poor, local funeral directors and others.
The effort has expanded beyond Christina to involve nurses from other districts.
“It’s really branched out through the system of school nurses in Delaware,” Kleinschmidt said.
Meanwhile, the nurses aren’t the only Newarkers doing their part to donate supplies to health care workers.
The University of Delaware made several large donations of PPE to the Delaware Emergency Management Association last month and recently donated more to Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company.
Mark Seifert, UD’s director of emergency management, read a story in the Newark Post about the fire company needing donations and mobilized a team to respond, UD officials said.
“Aetna has always been there for our faculty, staff and students,” Seifert said in a prepared statement. “This is an opportunity to give back.”
Last week, the team collected gloves, lab coats and N95 respirator masks from research laboratories across campus and delivered 25 cases worth to Aetna’s Academy Street fire station.
“This certainly highlights the Blue Hen spirit,” Seifert said. “We want to help.”
State Rep. Mike Smith is coordinating a PPE drive for first responders. Items needed include gloves, safety glasses, face masks, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Tyvek suits. Residents who wish to donate should email Michael.F.Smith@delaware.gov, and Smith will pick up the donations from their house.
ChristianaCare also held several collection drives last week, including one at College Square Shopping Center.