Christ Church KI continues online worship

STEVENSVILLE — The Rev. Mark S. Delcuze, rector at Christ Church Easton, wrote on the church’s Facebook page May 22, “Christ Church Parish Kent Island is not closed, it is deployed in the world and in our households.

“Christ Church Parish has held more worship services in the past ten weeks than in any ten weeks in my tenure.

“Christ Church Parish has fed more families and children in the last ten weeks than in any ten weeks in my tenure.

“Christ Church Parish has offered more Christian Formation for Children, Families, and Adults than in any ten weeks in my tenure.

“Sadly, sometime in the week to come, the official total of deaths from COVID 19 will surpass 100,000 in the US. As a nation we are 4% of the world’s population and we have seen more than 28% of the world’s COVID death toll.

“Sometime in the week to come the number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Maryland will surpass 45,000.

“Christ Church Parish will resume gathered worship and witness when it is safe to do so and not one day earlier.”

Services, prayers, story times, Sunday school lessons and special services continued to be offered online. All are welcome.

For more information, see facebook.com/ChristChurchKentIsland.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business