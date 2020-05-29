Christ Church KI continues online worship

STEVENSVILLE — The Rev. Mark S. Delcuze, rector at Christ Church Easton, wrote on the church’s Facebook page May 22, “Christ Church Parish Kent Island is not closed, it is deployed in the world and in our households.
“Christ Church Parish has held more worship services in the past ten weeks than in any ten weeks in my tenure.
“Christ Church Parish has fed more families and children in the last ten weeks than in any ten weeks in my tenure.
“Christ Church Parish has offered more Christian Formation for Children, Families, and Adults than in any ten weeks in my tenure.
“Sadly, sometime in the week to come, the official total of deaths from COVID 19 will surpass 100,000 in the US. As a nation we are 4% of the world’s population and we have seen more than 28% of the world’s COVID death toll.
“Sometime in the week to come the number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Maryland will surpass 45,000.
“Christ Church Parish will resume gathered worship and witness when it is safe to do so and not one day earlier.”
Services, prayers, story times, Sunday school lessons and special services continued to be offered online. All are welcome.
For more information, see facebook.com/ChristChurchKentIsland.