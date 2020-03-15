DENTON — Choptank Community Health reports it has tested eight people for the coronavirus to date — two were negative, while the others are pending. Three other tests have been facilitated by the county health department.
While the local health department is not being notified of all testing by community health care providers, said Sara Visintainer, chief of staff with the Caroline County Commissioners Office, of the three tests health department has facilitated, one result was negative and the other two are pending.
"We do not have any reports of a positive test by a county resident at this time," she said.
Citing privacy concerns and HIPPA laws, neither Choptank nor Visintainter was able to disclose if any of the cases were related. They were tested because of flu-like symptoms meeting the criteria for COVID-19 screening. "We will continue to test any patients that show symptoms," said Choptank Chief Operating Officer John Forte.
Regarding the testing conducted via Choptank Community Health, Visintainer said to keep in mind Choptank serves Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties, so those numbers are across its three-county service area.
With a large patient base — Choptank serves more than 20,000 patients at six facilities, Choptank has increased readiness of its command center to prepare to test for the coronavirus, Forte said. "If you think you have signs or symptoms, please reach out to your local Choptank Health Center to speak to a triage nurse. Our triage nurses are here to walk you through CDC recommendations and also have the support of the Maryland Department of Health screening tools."
Test kits are available at all six locations and LabCorp testing also is available, he said.
"We don’t have clear or consistent information on how long testing is taking. It seems to vary," Visintainer said. "As more testing is able to be done by private labs like LabCorp, under order by community healthcare providers, we hope that results will come more quickly. That being said, as the volume of testing increases, it could lead to delays in receiving results."
"Information about testing is constantly evolving," she said. "The health department is not administering COVID-19 testing but can help connect people with testing options. Some community based primary care practices are able to order testing, and the State Department of Health is also able to order testing."
Visintainter said the local health department may not necessarily be informed of negative results, as the state has not categorized this as reportable disease. However, the Maryland Department of Health is managing all contact tracing for patients who test positive, she said.
"We have been well prepared to manage the impact of our community," Forte said. "We take treating this community very seriously because we all live and work here, and we have a responsibility to take care of our citizens."