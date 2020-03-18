CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council will hold its regular meeting on March 19 at the Liberty building, however, due to the county and town policy during the coronavirus pandemic, no public access to the building will be permitted. This will be the first video recording of Town Council meetings by QACTV therefore, residents will have access to watch the meeting live on Facebook.
Due to changes in meeting procedures at this time, public comment for any subject on the Town Council agenda can be submitted to Carolyn Brinkley, town clerk, at cbrinkley@townofcentreville.org by 6 p.m. the night of the meeting.
There is a public hearing scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for Ordinance 01-2020 for the tax set-off. This public hearing has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a future date. Notice will be given once the date has been determined by the council.
To view the March 19 council meeting, fo to QACTV’s Facebook page. The meeting will run live on Facebook and then will air on QACTV channel at a different time.