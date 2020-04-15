Centreville man helps fight virus by sewing masks

CENTREVILLE — A Centreville man is sewing masks as a way to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwayne Beach decided to begin making masks as the crisis of the novel coronavirus unfolded. He began by making a mask for his stepdaughter, who works in a microbiology lab, and went on to craft an additional 70, with more on the way.
“I wanted to give her as much protection as I could,” said Beach, whose wife also works in the medical field, and whose parents are in a statistically more susceptible age range.
Beach, who works as an essential employee in a data center, said he has many hobbies including quilting.
“I like making things,” said Beach, who first picked up a book on quilting several years ago.
When he decided to begin making masks, Beach said he researched online and picked the mask that conformed to the face the most.
“I can’t make them them as fast as I’d like,” Beach said, adding he favors quality over quantity.
Beach has fabric for a new batch of masks waiting for the arrival of his order of 10 yards of interface, a kind of cloth he uses in his masks to increase the level protection they afford.
Lynn Hartley, Beach’s mother-in-law, said that he has created a kind of assembly line, enlisting his wife and stepdaughter to help with putting the finishing touches on the masks.
Hartley said the masks reflect Beach’s skill and attention to detail, and she said she was proud of his “wonderful and selfless” contribution during this difficult time.