Centreville Legion still in need of war artifacts

CENTREVILLE — American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18 is still in need of donations of war artifacts to complete its tribute museum. More than a year ago Post 18 began collecting and putting together an exhibit of memorabilia from past wars the United States Armed Forces have been involved in over the past century.
They received donations from World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Dessert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan. However, some of these military conflicts need more representation. Post 18 Auxiliary President P.J Dill said, “We are still very much in need of donations from the Korean War and Vietnam. If folks have anything that can either be donated permanently, or loaned to us for a specific period of time, we’d appreciate their contributions.”
The hope was to create a visual collection of war materials that show the evolution of combat and details from the wars — not only uniforms and weapons, but also food rations that were supplied to soldiers in the field. The current exhibit is impressive and presented in a very respectful way, honoring all who served.
One unique item in the exhibit is an autographed picture of comedian Bob Hope given to a local veteran. Hope entertained thousands of military personnel during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam during countless USO shows. Another unique item is an authentic “K-rations” meal box that was handed out daily to combat soldiers fighting during WWII, showing basic food items, a plastic spoon, matches, chewing gum, different soups, coffee mix, hot chocolate, a chocolate bar, crackers, and a cheese spread — all inside the box.
There are different weapons, including swords, and protective combat gear, as well as nine different uniforms encased around the walls of the upstairs room at the Legion, where the museum is located. The uniforms are from different branches of the military and from different eras.
Post 18 Commander Greg Manning said, “We had been considering this museum for quite a number of years. We hope the public that reads this will also call us if they have something to contribute. Otherwise, people just have things sitting in their attic.”
Dill said, “Since many of us have been at home during the COVID-19 shelter in place directive, I know many people have been doing in home projects, cleaning and reorganizing inside their homes. They may have come across items we can use in the museum. If that’s the case, please call me so we can make arrangements to get those items to the Legion. My phone number is 410-490-2130, or email me at pjcouncell@gmail.com.”
Manning added, “Nationally, the American Legion preaches Americanism to our youth. If we have school classes come here to see the museum, once school begins again, we’ll teach them how and why to show respect for the American flag, proper flag etiquette, and how to fold the flag. Coming to the American Legion will be a ‘hands-on experience’ for the children. The public is always welcome to come by to see the museum also, once we re-open.”