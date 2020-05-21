Centreville budget calls for hike in water, sewer rates

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council finalized its fiscal 2021 budgets during the May 14 meeting. After weeks of work sessions to pare down spending based on reduced revenues as a result of the current coronavirus crisis, the Council proposed an estimated $4.7 million general fund budget and a $2.6 million enterprise fund budget.
Those budgets include a property tax rate of $0.04050 per $100 of assessed value and a utility rate of $7 per $100 of assessed value. Keeping the property tax rate the same as it currently is, $0.4050 for $100 of assessed value, results in an increase of $42,616 in property tax revenues for the town, an increase of 1.02%.
The Council also is proposing a 40 percent increase in water and sewer fees for fiscal 2021 to help balance the budgets.
The minimum charge for water for use of 6,000 gallons or less would go from $54.89 a month to $76.84. The rate per 1,000 gallons over 6,000 would go from $5.51 to $7.71.
The minimum charge for sewer for use of 6,000 gallons or less would go from $60.50 a month to $84.70. The rate per 1,000 gallons over 6,000 would go from $6.17 to $8.63.
The minimum quarterly bill for water and sewer would go from $176.74 per quarter to $222.89.
Sewer service only (those without a meter) would go from $124.97 to $177.95.
The vacant lot fee would rise from $27 to $40.
Water service outside of town would go from $70.72 to $99 for 6,000 gallons.
The rate per 1,000 gallons over the first 6,000 would go from an additional $5.20 to an additional $7.28.
Hearings on the constant yield rate and the budget are set for Thursday, May 21. Emailed comments received by cbrinkley@townofcentreville.org by 5 p.m. Thursday to be read during the meeting. The Council has made arrangements to use a Zoom format to allow live comment during the hearings. The live comments via Zoom will be presented following the same procedure adopted by the Queen Anne's County Commissioners. Go to qac.org/publiccomment; click on the link; then follow instructions.
Written comments may also be submitted by mail to Town of Centreville, 101 Lawyer’s Row, Centreville, MD 21617.
The Council announced both matters would stay open for comment until June 11.