Cecil's Vlamis Liquors donates hand sanitizer to CC Union Hospital

ELKTON — Inside five plain white boxes in the storeroom at Vlamis Liquors is 240 bottles of what, these days, can be considered liquid gold.
Anthony Vlamis, manager of the store at the corner of Singerly and Elkton-Newark Roads in Elkton said the 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are going to be donated to ChristianaCare Union Hospital on Friday.
"They were one of our first ideas," Vlamis, the third generation in his family to run the store, said of the decision to make the donation to the local hospital. "We have a lot of Union Hospital customers and we wanted to do something."
The hand sanitizer was made available for purchase from Legends Distributors in Baltimore.
"We purchase beer, wine and liquor from them," Vlamis said. Legends got them from Monarch in Fort Worth, Texas. "It became available last week."
Vlamis said he called the hospital to let them know the hand sanitizer would arrive Friday.
"It's a little 'thank you' I guess," he said of the gesture, which acknowledges the work the staff there is doing in the fight against COVID-19.
Because of the regulations in place he will get no farther than a drop-off station in front of the facility on Bow Street in Elkton. Hospital staff will decide where each bottle will go, he added.
Vlamis has not decided yet if he will acquire more of the hand sanitizer for sale in the liquor store.