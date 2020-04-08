You are the owner of this article.
Cecil schools meal distribution workers get thanked with yummy lunches

  • By B. Rae Perryman bperryman@chespub.com
ELKTON — Even during a pandemic, the Cecil community remains strong.

Cecil County Public Schools thanked local business APG Federal Credit Union and Elkton restaurant Crave Eatery on Wednesday for providing meals once per week for the workers who are manning the meal distribution centers.

"We would like to give a big THANK YOU to APG Federal Credit Union for supplying lunch from Crave Eatery to each of our staff members working at the meal distribution centers," representatives from CCPS said on social media. "They are doing this once a week for the whole month!"

