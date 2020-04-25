Cecil County woman finding success with new skills

RISING SUN — She lost her job in hospitality when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the restaurant for which she worked in Bel Air, Md. so Stephanie Kirk decided to learn a new skill.
Sewing. And not for herself. Kirk, a North East resident, learned to use a sewing machine specifically to make masks for anyone in need. At first it was just health care workers, then postal carriers, package delivery, and retail workers needed the masks. Now everyone in Maryland needs one to enter a store.
Had it not been for the novel coronavirus, which has closed courts, schools; all but those businesses deemed essential, Kirk would be busy planning events, taking reservations and managing bustling crowds.
While she still has not mastered the machine, Kirk has become comfortable enough with it to start experimenting with different designs.
"I've made probably 170 or more of these," she said of the common pleated model. Kirk has plenty of fabric, although she is ordering some she feels will be popular such as sports teams, horse and motorcycles. Some have elastic to go around the ears, while others wrap around the head.
There are kid-sized masks too although the executive order signed by Gov.Larry Hogan specifically states children need a mask if they are 9 or older.
Kirk is also experimenting with some perhaps unexpected materials. She has cut apart a brassiere, using the cups to make masks.
"The tag said 'breathable fabric'" she reasoned. She used the band and hooks to make another mask.
Elastic has become hard to find but in the interim she discovered those loom loops a lot of kids use to make pot holders. Kirk found a 145-foot roll of 1/4-inch wide elastic online. Now she waits for it to be delivered.
"I'm selling these for $7, but not to make money. It's to cover my costs," she explained. Kirk has been working sometimes 14 hours per day to make the masks and get them to those in need.
You can connect with Kirk on her newly created Facebook page called "Bobbin and Threadin Sweatshop."