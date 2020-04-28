Cecil County schools' budget anticipates a shortfall during pandemic

ELKTON — Cecil County public services — schools, libraries, emergency services, parks, and others — are working in concert in many things during the COVID-19 pandemic task, especially in predicting future expenditures and revenues in order to form a working budget. For schools, that could mean budget shortfalls for the coming fiscal year.
Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Lawson presented the district budget request at the second hearing in front of the County Council on April 14. The ask includes several increases, though these costs are limited to maintaining the schools’ workforce who are serving students with disabilities and transportation costs.
“Everything else in our system has remained either flat or been reduced,” Lawson said.
CCPS says it requires a $9.7-million revenue increase from FY2020. Lawson broke it down as needing 60 percent, or $5.8 million from the state, and 40 percent, $3.88 million, from the county.
In total, the FY2021 proposed budget allocates $87,171,778 to the Board of Education — a more than $1-million increase from last year — which is $2 million over the maintenance of effort requirement, according to Lawson.
This includes both capital outlay and regular appropriations.
“I expected more, to be honest with you,” Lawson admitted.
However, he is cognizant of the decrease in revenue that both the state and county are seeing and further anticipating during COVID-19.
“Both of those numbers are down, so ... I know that the county in the state are both going to have revenue challenges. And frankly, it would be selfish on the part of the school system to expect.”
CCPS coming up short
The state is expected to shuffle in $112 million toward the schools’ bottom line, although, similar to county-based revenue, “neither of those two numbers are certain," Lawson acknowledged.
The $112 million is a $1.1 million increase, however, about $500,000 of that is slated for the Concentration of Poverty Grant under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This leaves a $4.7-million gap in needed funding from the state.
CCPS must look to the county to provide about $3.9 million, and for the state to contribute $5.8 million to make up the total of the $9.7 million in needed revenue to achieve its operating budget.
This effort has not currently been signed by the governor.
However, the county's public school system is still $8.2 million short of what it needs to maintain operations for the coming school year — money that needs to be reconciled.
More than $170 million of the proposed $208,514,203 budget is “tied up in people,” Lawson said, between salaries and fixed charges — and the rest of the budget doesn’t lend itself to much wiggle room.
Students with disabilities
The district has seen 5.8 decrease in enrollment, which is expected to remain flat for at least 10 more years, Lawson said. However, the number of students with disabilities has spiked. This population now accounts for 17.1 percent of students. Cecil County is tied for third in this category in the state, with Baltimore City and Allegheny County.
These numbers are a testament to the type of service the district affords to these students — which varies in degree of support needed. Educating students with disabilities also comes with state and federal mandates and services — which comes with extra costs.
For example, the schools must work with related service providers if they do not have certain employees within the district. These fees can be upwards of $100 per day, depending on the provider. It’s a “serious challenge for every school in the region,” Lawson said.
Teacher pay and fund balance issues
It’s a competitive market for teachers, Lawson explained, and though it would be beneficial to reduce salaries, the superintendent said that may not be the right move in the long run.
"We have collective bargaining agreements that we are legally required to honor," he said. "So, to open those agreements back up is its own little nightmare scenario that superintendents really try to avoid."
The Board of Education requires a 5 percent fund balance — which it currently does not meet. This policy may be changed in order to make up for lost revenue, though it could have the schools coming back to the county for funds in the case of an emergency.
“What that does,” Lawson forewarned, “is that when you see a $600 boiler issue at the [Administrative Services Center] all of a sudden. Historically, we would pull that kind of money from our fund balance. Well, now when it gets to a position where the the boiler simply doesn't turn on anymore, we will have to come knocking on the county's door.”
The ASC boiler was used as an example, but is indeed one of the much-needed upgrades on the schools’ small capital projects list. This building, which was purchased as a downsize from the Elkton Boulevard site, is used for a facilities and maintenance warehouse.
"So, you know, these next few weeks for us are going to be really, really revealing the options we have are reducing the number of staff, looking at what fund balance we have," Lawson said.
The schools’ budget calls for no program growth nor staff growth, but maintaining service from the past year.