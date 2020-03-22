Cecil County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, officials announced Sunday morning.
The patient is a woman in her 20s who lives in the western area of the county, according to Jennifer Lyall, a spokeswoman for Cecil County government. The woman has no history of foreign travel or known contact with anyone who traveled.
She is in stable condition and is in self-isolation at home.
Lyall said the Cecil County Health Department is working with the patient and the Maryland Department of Health to conduct contact tracing. This process will help to identify any people the individual has had close contact with recently.
“Cecil County has taken a proactive role to address the threat that COVID-19 presents to the health of our community,” County Executive Alan McCarthy said in a prepared statement. “This first confirmed case serves as an important reminder that good hygiene practices and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in our communities. I encourage all residents to stay at home as much as possible and wash their hands frequently.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents who are experiencing any symptoms should contact their primary care provider for assessment.
Residents are encouraged to visit www.cecilcountyhealth.org for current and accurate information. The Cecil County Health Department has also established a dedicated phone line for individuals to call with COVID-19-related questions. Please call 410-996-1005 between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions.
The Cecil case marks the 244th COVID-19 case in Maryland. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have been the hardest hit, with 83 and 40 cases, respectively. The Eastern Shore so far has been largely spared, with only one case each in Talbot and Caroline counties.
However, Cecil County's neighbors on both sides have seen cases, including five in Harford County and 33 in New Castle County, Del.