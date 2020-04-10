You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

Cecil County nursing homes test positive for COVID-19

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — Cecil County has joined most of Maryland with reports of COVID-19 in nursing homes, with word coming out Thursday of "a small number of COVID-19 cases in an area nursing home." 

The press release did not identify which of the three facilities in the county was affected and Lauren Levy, health officer for the Cecil County Health Department, said to protect patient confidentiality there would be no names of patients or facilities released.

So far there are at least 90 of nursing homes or assisted living facilities with positive test results. In one home -- Pleasant View Nursing and Rehabilitation Mt. Airy, Md. -- the number of cases rose from 1 to 64 in a single day. 

Nationwide the number of affected facilities tops 400 and is expected to rise as testing becomes more available.

Cecil County has 64 positive cases as of Friday morning's dispatch and only one death. That is three more than the previous day.

Sources have told the Cecil Whig that several employees at Calvert Manor were met at the door Friday morning and informed that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That means 14 days of quarantine.

Gov. Larry Hogan has formed a Nursing Home Strike Team to address the issues specific to these continuing care facilities, which includes manpower from the National Guard, Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services, hospital triage and health departments.

At a Friday briefing Hogan said the teams have responded to nine nursing homes and is also going to 15 group homes for medically fragile children.

The Whig is waiting for word from the Maryland Health Department on whether a strike team would be sent to Cecil County.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business