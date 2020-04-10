Cecil County nursing homes test positive for COVID-19

ELKTON — Cecil County has joined most of Maryland with reports of COVID-19 in nursing homes, with word coming out Thursday of "a small number of COVID-19 cases in an area nursing home."
The press release did not identify which of the three facilities in the county was affected and Lauren Levy, health officer for the Cecil County Health Department, said to protect patient confidentiality there would be no names of patients or facilities released.
So far there are at least 90 of nursing homes or assisted living facilities with positive test results. In one home -- Pleasant View Nursing and Rehabilitation Mt. Airy, Md. -- the number of cases rose from 1 to 64 in a single day.
Nationwide the number of affected facilities tops 400 and is expected to rise as testing becomes more available.
Cecil County has 64 positive cases as of Friday morning's dispatch and only one death. That is three more than the previous day.
Sources have told the Cecil Whig that several employees at Calvert Manor were met at the door Friday morning and informed that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That means 14 days of quarantine.
Gov. Larry Hogan has formed a Nursing Home Strike Team to address the issues specific to these continuing care facilities, which includes manpower from the National Guard, Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services, hospital triage and health departments.
At a Friday briefing Hogan said the teams have responded to nine nursing homes and is also going to 15 group homes for medically fragile children.
The Whig is waiting for word from the Maryland Health Department on whether a strike team would be sent to Cecil County.