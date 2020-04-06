Cecil County law enforcement needs disinfecting wipes, protective gear

RISING SUN — Francis "Chip" Peterson bought cleaning supplies at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, figuring it would last a month or two and be over.
Now Peterson, like everyone else in Cecil County, is on a mad search for more disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer for his staff. The Centers for Disease Control recommends cleaning frequently touched surfaces numerous times each day to avoid spreading the virus that has already stricken about 40 in Cecil County, killing one person.
Before starting his day, which included helping with traffic for the funeral procession of former Cecil County Commissioner Frank Ragan, Peterson was spotted donning a mask and wiping first the exterior and interior door handles of his patrol vehicle, and then continuing with all the dials and switches in the vehicle that he would touch throughout his day.