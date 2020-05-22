Cecil County Fair is canceled

FAIR HILL — Now that all the sponsors and vendors have been notified, Cecil County Fair Board President Don Moore said Friday he could make the announcement he did not want to make; that the Cecil County Fair is cancelled this summer.
"It's certainly not the decision we wanted to make," Moore told the Whig. "But for a group this size we can't do anything until we get to Phase 3. Who knows when that's going to be."
The Cecil County Fair was set for July 24 through August 1 at the Fair Hill Fairgrounds. For nine days it would have been the site of animals, home arts, food, entertainment, carnival rides, truck and tractor pulls, a rodeo and the demolition derby.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan placed the state in Phase 1 of the re-opening program some 8 weeks after placing the state in a stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In Cecil County 23 people have died from the novel coronavirus of the more than 353 infected.
Moore said the decision was made after consulting with Lauren Levy, Cecil County Health Officer, County Executive Alan McCarthy and Richard Brooks, director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. However there were other factors too including the decision by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to not book any large gatherings on its properties through the end of July.
"All in person 4-H activities are suspended through July and a determination will be made June 15 for the remainder of the summer," Moore said. The fair board is designing a way for the young people to present their projects virtually. "We want them to still be able to exhibit their projects and be proud of their hard work."\
Look for the 4-H Livestock Auction to also be held virtually.
Moore did say most of the vendors and entertainers booked this year have already indicated they would be back for the 2021 Cecil County Fair.