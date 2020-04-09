Cecil County Emergency Micro Grant deadline Fri. April 10 (copy)

ELKTON — Cecil County’s COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Micro Grant Program has allotted $200,000 in funding from the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) fund, and applications for Cecil County small businesses are due Friday, April 10.
"While the extent of the economic impacts of COVID-19 are not yet known, it is clear that many small businesses will need immediate assistance to survive the effects of this pandemic," said the Cecil County Economic Development office in its release about the grants.
The Micro Grant Program's goal is to "provide immediate grant support for businesses hardest hit by COVID-19." The amount to be distributed to local businesses is $200,000, with the maximum grant for a single business at $10,000.
The office said the program is intended to "support certain small businesses countywide that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak."
Eligibility requirements include employment of up to 25 full time people prior to March 15, 2020, and businesses must be in good standing with the State of Maryland and Cecil County. A business must also demonstrate an "adverse economic impact" as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and associated State of Emergency.
The office said that "grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business."
Applications are due Friday, April 10, and will be reviewed by the COVID-19 Micro Grant Review Committee, which consists of the Director of the Office of Economic Development, the Chair of the Economic Development Commission (EDC), and the Chair of the EDC’s Finance Subcommittee.
The grant agreement will "require the business to pledge to use the funds for the approved purpose," and each grant recipient will be expected to provide feedback on how the grant supported their business.
To apply, please click here or access the application at: https://www.ccgov.org/home/showdocument?id=37906.