Cecil County Election Office
Election Judges training classes scheduled for the week of March 16th are cancelled. More information will be provided soon.
*****
Cecil County Council
The Council work session of March 17, 2020 has been rescheduled from 9am to 6pm in order to honor the Governor’s and County Executive’s instructions to minimize social interaction. The Council legislative session will follow at 7pm.
*****
Cecil Transit
Cecil Transit continues to monitor COVID-19 and will make the necessary adjustments to ensure that all buses are disinfected regularly and remain safe for our riders and drivers.
Volunteer transportation has ceased and only paid County drivers will be transporting at this time.
For the safety all everyone, passengers who are ill, or who are experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the virus, should refrain from riding.
*****
Community Wellness Division
Program changes the Community Wellness Division of the Department of Community Services (DCS), have been initiated to uphold the health and well-being of our members, participants, volunteers and staff. The current COVID-19 health recommendations identify a need to minimize multi-person interactive exposure.
As you are well aware, our programs successfully and comprehensively serve significant numbers of Cecil citizenry. It is important that you and others know, that Cecil County Government and our Department of Community Services continue to work closely with our local, State and Federal partners to share information, make healthy decisions, practice heightened hygiene protocols, and are communicating regularly.
In of the light of the current health circumstances and due to an abundance of care and responsibility, the Community Wellness Division is making responsible and health-minded changes to many of our current processes and practices.
As of Friday March 13, 2020 the following programs have been temporarily suspended:
• The Elkton Senior Center
• The Cecil County Healthy Life Styles Fitness Center
• Healthy Options Programs-Seniors (H.O.P.S)
• Healthy Options Program- Employee’s (H.O.P.E.)
• Living Well programs
• Splashing Seniors - YMCA
Home delivered meals are regularly provided to over 200 citizens who have completed the federal nutritional screening, and who score as nutritionally insecure or potentially malnourished. There are typically two methods for home delivery:
Volunteer/citizen delivery. Volunteers pick up meals from our vendor, Union Hospital, and manage eight different routes that cover 100 people, 3 times a week. They pick up two meals and they deliver them face-to-face throughout Cecil County.
Fresh, home delivery of meals arrive by Fed-Ex from an organization named Mom’s Meals. To limit the face-to-face interaction between our volunteers and our seniors, all of the volunteer, home-delivered persons will receive Moms Meals starting March 20th. Emergency shelf stable meals were sent to their homes on Friday, March 13th to cover the interim.
On Monday, March 16th and Wednesday, March 18th, Community Service staff will cover the delivery of meals to all recipients. All of the individuals who receive meals will be contacted, along with their emergency contacts, to ensure that everyone is aware of the changes.
The Community Services staff will follow-up on delivery days to make sure there are no issues with deliveries or refrigeration.
Elkton Center members receive a Congregate Meal (one nutritionally-balanced, hot meal which meets regulations for the state and older adults) when they arrive at the center. With the temporary closing of the Elkton Center, our members were sent home, on Friday, March 13th, with 5 midday meals and they will be replenished (by staff delivery) at the end of next week as needed.
If there are questions about any of the nutrition programs, please contact the Community Wellness division at 410-996-8415.
The status of our programs will be evaluated regularly and updates will be made available.
*****
Cecil College
In response to the plan Governor Hogan announced on March 12 with the purpose of limiting the spread of COVID-19, Cecil College campuses will close on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 pm and will reopen on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 am.
As you are aware, the College had spring break scheduled for next week and students and faculty already planned to be off campus. However, closing all campuses to staff will allow for social distancing and cleaning to address the COVID-19 health crisis.
We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the week and update the college community as needed. We remain committed to maintaining a safe campus. Whether off-or-on campus, we encourage our Cecil College community to cooperate in taking steps to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases. Your well-being is our top priority. Please be reminded of the following:
Stay home when you are sick.
Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds.
Cover your mouth with tissues whenever you sneeze, and discard used tissues in the trash.
Avoid people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.
Clean frequently touched surfaces.
Please reference the CDC website for health and travel recommendations related to COVID-19.
Please reference the Cecil County Health Department for COVID-19 information as it relates to Cecil County.
Mary Way Bolt
President
*****
Cecil County Correctional Facility
The Cecil County Correctional Facility is taking many preliminary steps to keep our inmates and staff as safe as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have spent the past several weeks preparing for the appearance of the virus in the Community and jail. Beyond stepping up cleaning and stocking supplies, some other preparations are taking place.
Effective immediately, March 13, 2020, inmate visitation is suspended. Access to the jail by volunteers/facilitators for all programs, including religious services, is also suspended until further notice.
*****
Parks & Recreation
Effective March 14, 2020 the Cecil County Parks and Recreation Department is suspending all programs and facility rentals until Friday, April 3. Any rental that cannot be rescheduled will receive a full refund.
The status of our programs will be evaluated regularly and updates will be made available.
All Cecil County outdoor public parks remain open at this time.
*****
Cecil County Public Schools
The Governor and State Superintendent announced that in response to COVID-19 all Maryland public schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 through March 27.
Please be sure to check out the latest Questions & Answers document regarding the Cecil County Public School closures enacted in response to COVID-19. http://ow.ly/C5JM50yLne8
*****
State’s Attorney’s Office
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Maryland Judiciary has announced it is closing to the public effective March 16, 2020 until April 3, 2020.
The Office of the State's Attorney will continue to work closely with Cecil County Government and the Department of Emergency Services to ensure vital services offered by the County are maintained.
Please continue to monitor this page and other verified Cecil County Government pages for reliable information and updates about COVID-19.
To view the administrative order from Maryland Judiciary, please click here.
*****
Circuit Court
On Friday, March 13th at approximately 7:00 p.m., Chief Judge Barbera issued the Administrative Order on Statewide Judiciary Closing of the Courts to the Public Due to the COVID-19 Emergency.
The order directs that all court facilities will be closed to the public through April 3rd. It also specifies the core functions that will continue to take place daily, or as needed, within the Circuit Court.
~ Staff will continue to report to work at the direction of the County Administrative Judge.
~ Pleadings will continue to be accepted electronically, by mail, and in paper.
~ Circuit Court staff will also be available by phone to assist with questions during this time.
~ Anyone in need of a domestic violence protective order will be able to come to the Circuit Court and make that request.
The administrative order issued by Chief Judge Barbera can be found here.
*****
Solid Waste Division
In light of the statewide closure of agencies and schools, we know residents will have questions as to whether or not our facilities are closed. For now, all Cecil County Solid Waste Management Division facilities are open for normal operations. This includes the Central Landfill, Woodlawn, and Stemmers Run Transfer Stations.
Any closures will be announced via the county website, www.ccgov.org, and the Cecil County Government Facebook page.
*****
Cecil County Administration Building: Conference Rooms
Pursuant to precautionary measures that are being taken by County government related to COVID-19, all external usage of County Administration conference rooms is being suspended until further notice.
*****
Cecil County Public Library
In cooperation with statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cecil County Public Library will close all branches beginning Sunday, March 15th, and reopen on Monday, March 30th.
All library programs and meeting room bookings are cancelled until March 30. All fines will be waived during this closure. Community members can keep any materials currently checked out and return them when the library reopens.
We have a large variety of digital resources for all ages available for downloading 24/7 at home. We encourage you to use the Library’s digital streaming platforms to download free books, audiobooks, movies, tv shows, music, newspapers and magazines.
https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digit…/devices-and-downloads/
While schools are closed, online educational databases are available for both children and adults, in addition to online classes.
Updates will be posted at www.cecil.ebranch.info as well as Facebook and Instagram. For questions, contact us via social media or at ask@ccplnet.org.
*****
Community Services: Share The CAARE Conference
Effective, March 13, 2020, the 26th Annual Cecil County Caregiver Conference previously scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 has been postponed.
The Cecil County CAARE Committee is actively staying up to date on information surrounding the public health of our community. After taking the current public health recommendations from the Federal, Maryland, and Cecil County Government agencies into consideration, the Cecil County CAARE Committee has made the decision to reschedule the 26th Annual Caregiver Conference.
Although there are no confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in Cecil County at this time, we believe this decision will help prevent the potential spread of the virus to and focus on upholding the health and wellbeing of our community’s family caregivers, their loved ones and our professional community..
We have rescheduled the 26th Annual Caregiver Conference for Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Please save this date in your calendars, and stay tuned for more information!
Individuals who have already ordered tickets will receive an email with this information, and professionals who have purchased tickets will also receive detailed instructions on receiving a full refund for their tickets by their provided email.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at (410) 996-5295 Option 1.