ELKTON — In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan postponed the April 28 primary election to June 2, another step of precaution against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It would put Marylanders at risk, especially poll workers and election judges, most of whom are retirees and a part of the most vulnerable population,” Hogan said during a Tuesday press conference.
Cecil County candidates for county executive and the District 5 County Council race responded to the rescheduled date.
Incumbent County Executive Alan McCarthy, who is running in the Republican primary against several contenders, said he "absolutely supports" the postponement.
"Now is not the time for politics," McCarthy said. "Our only focus is ensuring Cecil County Government effectively responds to this growing pandemic to ensure that the health and welfare of our citizens is maintained to the maximum extent possible."
"Health comes first," said Don Harmer, who is running against Jackie Gregory for the District 5 Council seat. "And right behind that is going to be economically stability. Politics is second, third, fourth, fifth compared to all these things."
All the candidates the Whig interviewed before press time said they agreed with the governor's decision, each believing the community needs to come together.
"As long as we stay community-minded and help each other, we will come out on top of this," Gregory said.
"Locally, we need to make sure our citizens have the resources they need to weather this crisis."
Danielle Hornberger, one of the four challenging McCarthy for county executive, reminded residents that "we are all dealing with a 'new norm' for now," adding suggestions of how to support the community — at a distance.
"Consider a local, small business you would typically frequent," Hornberger said. "Give them a call to request the purchase of a gift card. This could make the difference for some of our neighbors, and ultimately the community."
Candidates are worried for their constituents, whether they may be a parent who must miss work as school's are now closed or the waiter who isn't making tips to pay the rent — for example.
"I am also very concerned about the impact this will have on our local businesses and those who rely on them for employment to support themselves and their families, especially our local restaurants," Gregory said. "The most important thing we can do beyond the health recommendations is pull together as a community."
Other candidates had not responded by press time.