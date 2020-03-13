Cecil County activity and event changes due to coronavirus measures

If your church, organization or club has made the decision to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event or activity in relation to the pandemic send an email with all the details to jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Here's what we know so far:
The 3rd Annual Mayor's Lucky Charm 5K in Elkton, which was set for March 14 in Meadow Park, was postponed. A new date is being determined.
The Elkton Alliance Citizen of the Year Banquet, which was scheduled for March 26, will be rescheduled once a new date can be established.
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton has rescheduled its 3rd Annual Oyster Fest for April 25 from 1 until 4 p.m.
The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office was cancelled and a new date is being investigated. It was set for March 14.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has re-opened enrollment so anyone who needs health insurance can get coverage. The special enrollment period begins March 16. New enrollees will have coverage beginning April 1. Gov. Larry Hogan enacted a state of emergency, which triggered the new enrollment period to help those who may need health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
Bethany Christian School in Oxford, Pa. has cancelled the March 19 Spaghetti Dinner and the High School Information Night that was to take place at the school March 24. New dates will be set for both events.
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situations connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to temporarily cease issuing cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees until at least May 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
Rooted In Our Community, a seminar to help everyone understand Cecil County's farming community, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the fall. It was to have taken place March 28.
Rising Sun and Perryville town halls will be closed to the public until at least March 27. In a press conference Friday Travis Marion, Mayor of Rising Sun, made the announcement that town hall would remain in operation but all interaction with town staff would be done via email, telephone or mail. That includes permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction. Only a limited number of face to face appointments would be made, Marion said.
Robert Ashby, mayor of Perryville, said the situation is the same in his town, citing the need to protect the health of town employees.
Marion said customers of Rising Sun's water and sewer system who pay the bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice.
Rising Sun's March 24 town meeting is up in the air, while Perryville would continue to have a planning commission meeting Monday and the town work session Tuesday night at 6:30. Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
Cecil County Council has changed its schedule slightly, also in the interest of lessening social close contact. The length of both the work session and the legislative session, which are set for March 17, will be curtailed and will also be held back to back, with the work session commencing at 6 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. The seating in the meeting room will be spread out to give the suggested six-foot buffer and hand sanitizer will be available.
However the Cecil County Census Committee meeting on March 16 has been cancelled.
Additionally, Rising Sun has hired a third-party contractor to deep clean Veterans Memorial Park and Diddie Richardson Park. Marion said such would not be the case for Triangle Dog Park and he suggested dog owners take that into consideration before visiting.
Union United Methodist Church on Union Church Road near Elkton has cancelled its March 21 Bingo.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Liberty Grove Road in Colora has cancelled its April 4 Turkey Supper. It will return in the fall.
All branches of Cecil and Harford County Public Libraries will be closed March 15 through March 31. All activities and programs are also cancelled. Any materials checked out leading up to March 15 will not be due back until the libraries re-open. Cecil County does, however, have online resources including Hoopla, which offers movies, books, and audio books online for free at hoopladigital.com
Schools in Cecil County which are part of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will be closed March 16 through March 30. All CYM sports programs are also suspended. All masses and devotions will be held but attendance is not mandatory.
Elkton Parks and Recreation has cancelled all activities and room rentals through March 29. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 410-620-7964 or by email at parks@elkton.org with questions.
Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit will be closed until March 30. The staff will be on site deep cleaning the facility on Craigtown Road.
Elkton Presbyterian Church has cancelled all church activities including worship until March 30. The Food Pantry is also closed during this time, however the Elkton Community Kitchen will continue to serve lunch on Friday. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
Effective immediately the Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office Facebook page the facility has been preparing for the appearance of the virus in center on Landing Lane in Elkton. Cleaning, stocking of supplies and other preparations are being made.
Cecil County Animal Services has postponed four events because of the pandemic. The March 15 Hallmark Women's Celebration and Donation Drive, Coffee with Cats on March 22 as well as the monthly volunteer orientation, and Petsapalooza on March 28 will all be rescheduled.
Freedom Church in Rising Sun will not hold worship services Sunday at the building on Colonial Way. However there will be online worship services.
Wesley United Methodist Church in Elkton will also suspend worship services Sunday. Church officials will re-evaluate and are working on disinfecting the interior of the church and the chapel.
The State of the County Address, which was scheduled for March 19 and hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce, has been postponed. A new date will be set soon according to chamber officials.
Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit announced Friday it would follow the mandate from Gov. Larry Hogan forbidding gatherings of more than 250 people and have cancelled services at the church on Downin Lane. Instead, congregants are invited to watch on the church website or app.
The Mason Dixon Trail meeting and hike that was scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Rodgers Tavern in Perryville has been cancelled.
Principio United Methodist Church has cancelled the breakfast that was to be held March 22.
St. John's United Methodist Church on Lewisville Road near Fair Hill and Cherry Hill UMC on Cherry Hill Road north of Elkton have cancelled Sunday worship and all church events including their soup dinners through Sunday March 29.
The National Division of the Recognized Horse Trials, which were scheduled to take place April 10-12 at Fair Hill, have been cancelled according to organizers from Fair Hill International and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
"In compliance with the current Maryland State Of Emergency regulations, as well as USEF directives, we feel it is in the best interest of competitors, officials & volunteers to cancel our National divisions at this time," reads a release issued Saturday night.
All entry fees will be refunded.
The future of the FEI Divisions will be announced Monday.
