CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools officials have cut the number of weekly meal distributions to students from three to two - in an effort to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 - but pupils in the program still will receive the same number of meals as before the change, according to an update that the school system released Wednesday night.
"They will still get 10 meals each week, but we're distributing those meals two days a week, instead of three days a week. It will reduce the number of times that people are gathering in public," Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson told the Cecil Whig, referring to the consolidation of meal distributions as "an additional safety measure."
The new meal distribution schedule starts on Monday (April 6) and it will work this way: On Mondays, children will be given a breakfast and lunch for both Monday and Tuesday. Then on Wednesdays, children will receive three breakfasts and three lunches for the remainder of the week.
Of the approximate 15,000 students enrolled in CCPS schools, about 1,500 receive food through the meals program, according to Lawson.
CCPS officials further reported that the meal distribution time will remain the same - 11 a.m. to noon - and that the meal distribution sites also will remain the same.
The following is a list of those meal distribution sites:
* Cecilton Elementary
* Holly Hall Elementary
* Cecil Manor Elementary
* Thomson Estates Elementary
* Perryville Elementary
* North East Elementary
* Elkton High School
* Janes United Methodist Church
Anyone who has questions is asked to visit coronavirusquestions@ccps.org.