CDC revises recommendations for essential employees

EASTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has loosened its recommendations for essential employees who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Critical infrastructure workers may continue working even if there is the potential that they have been exposed as long as they have no symptoms and precautions are taken to protect both the employee and the community. Those who work in healthcare and the food supply chain are among those considered critical.
“Essential workers can return to their jobs, but they should have their temperature checked before every shift to make sure they have no fever,” Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Fredia Wadley said. “They must wear a face mask at all times and continue to practice social distancing. Of course, as with any employee, these workers should ask permission to go home if they begin to feel sick.”
The relaxed guidelines should offer some relief to essential businesses including healthcare and emergency services that have been strained by the response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Key Points for April 9
- Maryland has reported 656 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,185. The state saw 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 138.
- Talbot County now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
- Talbot County health officials continue to focus heavily on instituting measures at senior care facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Chesapeake Voyagers
Warm line to speak with a Peer Support Specialist — 410-822-1601, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A warm line is for people who are looking for someone to discuss their daily struggles. Warm lines are staffed by those who have lived experience of behavioral health struggles themselves and who are open to sharing their stories of challenging situations, recovery and perseverance. Most importantly, they listen to callers share their own struggles. Anyone can call a warm line (for free) to talk about their day, learn about resources in their area and receive peer support.
Talbot County Free Library Remains Closed Until Further Notice
In keeping with Governor Hogan’s directive that all non-essential businesses and services remain closed and that we practice social distancing, the Talbot County Free Library will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all library programs and meeting room reservations are cancelled through the end of May. All library book-drops will remain closed until we reopen. Fines will not be charged while the library is closed. The library is doing everything it can to mitigate any inconvenience this causes its patrons. While we are closed, library staff members continue to work hard developing virtual programming for the people we serve. Please check out our Facebook page for program information. While we are closed, if you do not have a card and need a temporary card to enjoy the library’s many eResources, you may apply for a temporary online card at http://www.tcfl.org/find/?content=getacard
Talbot County Public Schools
TCPS will follow the approved 2019-2020 school calendar with all schools closed from April 9 through April 13.
Meals and CarePacks will still be distributed on Friday, April 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at all school sites.
The TCPS IT Help Desk will be CLOSED on Friday April 10. Help Desk hours next week will be from from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 14, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at Easton High School and St. Michaels Elementary School. Please send an email regarding any issues with iPads or laptops to helpdesk@talbotschools.org.
Where to Find More Information
- CDC COVID-2019 Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Talbot County COVID-19 Information www.talbotcovid19.org
- Shore Regional Health COVID Information https://www.umms.org/shore/patients-visitors/coronavirus
- Maryland Department of Health Website: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Website: https://health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/home.aspx
- Talbot County Health Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalbotHealthMaryland/
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Website: http://www.talbotdes.org/default.asp
- Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talbotdes