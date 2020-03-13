CCPS opens for bag lunches on weekdays at 11 a.m. to noon

ELKTON — In response to schools closing in the state for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Cecil County Public Schools' Food & Nutrition Department will be offering lunch Monday through Friday during the school shutdown at schools across the county.
From 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, students can go to the pickup window for a bag lunch at the following locations: Cecilton Elementary, Holly Hall Elementary, Cecil Manor Elementary, Thomson Estates Elementary, Perryville Elementary, North East Elementary, and Elkton High School.
Additionally, Janes United Methodist Church on Walnut Street in Rising Sun will operate as the host site for lunches from 11 a.m. until noon.
This service is offered to all children of Cecil County.
The county has many outreach programs and facilities that may help the food insecure during this — or any — time. The Maryland Food Bank website provides users with a map of the nearest food pantries based on a user's address or zip code and can be used throughout the state. There may be an application at one or several sites in order to receive food.
There are several food pantries in the county, including but not limited to:
The Cecil County Department of Social Services Help Center, on High Street in Elkton, is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Call 410-996-0100 for more information.
The Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association, 227 Basil Ave, has a food pantry open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in North East offers food assistance through its Mobile Missions Project. Call 443-466-8681 for more information.
New Victory Community100, 304 Aiken Ave. in Perryville, is open from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from noon to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The North East United Methodist Church provides food assistance to North East residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday - Thursday.
St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church on South Main Street in North East offers a food bank through its Outreach Office from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Other community services can be found on the county website by searching "community services resource directory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.