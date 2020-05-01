You are the owner of this article.
CBEC to hold a food drive for Haven Ministries

GRASONVILLE — The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the center’s parking lot.

Donations may be dropped off to the back of a Haven Ministries truck parked there. Please practice social distancing; only one person at a time at the truck.

Suggested items include canned meat, low sugar canned fruit, healthy soups, peanut butter and Jelly, pasta and pasta sauce, canned beans and rice, kids’ snack items, canned vegetables, healthy cereals and other healthy canned and dry goods. In addition to food, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and sprays are also wanted.

Checks can be written to Haven Ministries. Online donations may be made at Haven-Ministries.org.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business