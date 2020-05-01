CBEC to hold a food drive for Haven Ministries

GRASONVILLE — The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the center’s parking lot.
Donations may be dropped off to the back of a Haven Ministries truck parked there. Please practice social distancing; only one person at a time at the truck.
Suggested items include canned meat, low sugar canned fruit, healthy soups, peanut butter and Jelly, pasta and pasta sauce, canned beans and rice, kids’ snack items, canned vegetables, healthy cereals and other healthy canned and dry goods. In addition to food, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and sprays are also wanted.
Checks can be written to Haven Ministries. Online donations may be made at Haven-Ministries.org.