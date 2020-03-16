DENTON — "We are all in this together and it is all hands on deck," said Lt. Ron Dixon with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, in an interview on Monday, March 16. With the announcement from Gov. Larry Hogan's office of the closing of all restaurants, bars, and gyms coming the same morning — Dixon says they will be extra vigilant.
Part of the plan includes the reassignment of school resource officers to increase patrol checks around the county. Dixon says the department will be increasing visibility and checking on businesses - open or not - for the foreseeable future.
He says they want to mitigate any potential for disruption if shortages, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer continue. And also will be alert to other potential shortages and the impact that may have on the businesses that are able to remain open.
The sheriff's office is working with all municipalities and paying close attention to those towns who may not have 24-hour coverage, he added, noting that his office has jurisdiction in those areas. "We will go where we are needed," he said.