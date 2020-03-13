Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Caroline County suspends all social, community, religious, recreational, or sporting events regardless of size

Closure/Operational interruptions due to COVID-19:

All Caroline County Circuit Court Jury Trials have been postponed through April 3, 2020. Jurors for the month of March are done. Jurors for the month of April should call their juror line on April 6th. Currently Caroline County court systems will remain open for all other court proceedings.

County government operations will continue as normal as we develop an appropriate plan of action based on recent state guidance. Employees are reminded to please stay home if sick.

Closings

• The Maryland State Department of Education has issued an order that all schools be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. All school-related travel, including field trips, are canceled effective immediately until further notice.

Caroline County Medical Adult Daycare will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

• All Caroline County Public Libraries will also be closed from March 16 through March 27.

• All Caroline County Senior Centers are closed until further notice. Upper Shore Aging will continue delivering Meals on Wheels to home-bound participants and will stay in contact with congregate meal participants.

Cancellations

• Governor Hogan has issued an Executive Order prohibiting all social, community, religious, recreational, or sporting events or gatherings of more than 250 people until further notice.

• In addition, based on advice from the Director of Emergency Services and County Health Officer, Caroline County government is cancelling all events like those outlined above, regardless of size. This policy will remain in place until the State of Emergency is lifted. Nonprofits, community groups, and other organizations are strongly urged to do the same.

