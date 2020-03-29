Anyone who travels to Delaware from another state must self-quarantine for two weeks, Gov. John Carney ordered on Sunday.
“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” Carney said in a prepared statement. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously. Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to pitch in.”
The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. Monday and also applies to anyone who has entered Delaware in the last 14 days. The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.
The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware or to those traveling to care for members of their family.
Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home, Carney said.
Self-quarantine requires that a person stay in a quarantine location (home, hotel room or rented lodging); does not go to work, school or public areas; does not use public transportation; separates from other individuals in a residence as much as possible; and avoids sharing personal items, officials said. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.
Under the civil defense provisions of Delaware code, violators of Carney's order can be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to six months.
Carney's order comes as Delaware reported its sixth death related to the coronavirus. The latest death was a 79-year-old woman from New Castle County who was exposed to the virus while traveling to another state.
As of Sunday evening, Delaware has 232 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Of the patients, 141 are from New Castle County, 25 are from Kent County, and 66 are from Sussex County.
Thirty-three are hospitalized, and nine are critically ill. Nine have fully recovered.
The patients range in age from 1 to 90 and include 114 men and 118 women.
The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time. While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.