Delaware schools must remain closed through May 15, Gov. John Carney ordered Monday.
The governor’s order extends the closure that went into effect March 16 as the state attempted to get a handle on the growing coronavirus outbreak. The initial two-week closure was intended to give officials a chance to plan for what to do next.
“We have spent a significant portion of the last week discussing plans for remote instruction, the delivery of meals, and other social services,” Carney said. “This is an unusual time – but children still deserve access to a quality education, and families rely on the social services we deliver in our schools every day. We’ll continue to work directly with school leaders on these important issues.”
Carney’s decision is in line with an earlier order telling non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary through May 15.
As of Monday, Delaware had 87 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Carney said districts will create remote instruction plans, but he offered no details.
The school year likely will be extended beyond when it was scheduled to end, though Carney is recommending that no school district or charter school extend its school year past the end of June.
He is also asking the U.S. Department of Education for a waiver allowing Delaware students to skip standardized testing this year.
“While we strongly believe in measuring results, we want to use any remaining time in this year's school calendar for student instruction,” Carney said.