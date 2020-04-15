CareFirst, MedChi partner on telehealth

BALTIMORE — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) announced a partnership April 11 to provide MedChi independent physician practices with five or fewer members, a year of complimentary access to DrFirst’s Backline Telehealth platform for physicians who enroll between March 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020. DrFirst is a Maryland-based company that offers secure telehealth services. This partnership will equip additional Maryland physicians with the technology they need to provide needed virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“As MedChi continues to advocate for Maryland physicians, we are pleased to partner with CareFirst to expand access to virtual care platforms that will help additional physicians meet the needs of their patients during this challenging time,” said Gene Ransom, CEO of MedChi.
“CareFirst continues to take action to ensure our members have access to telehealth services, and to partner with our physician community as they find new ways to care for patients,” said Brian Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst. “Our work with MedChi will help to support people as they do their part to stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19, while still ensuring they have virtual access to the care they need.”
Information about how providers can sign-up for this service and funding will be available on MedChi’s website by Friday, April 17.