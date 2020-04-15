You are the owner of this article.
CareFirst, MedChi partner on telehealth

Gene Ransom

GENE RANSOM

BALTIMORE — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) announced a partnership April 11 to provide MedChi independent physician practices with five or fewer members, a year of complimentary access to DrFirst’s Backline Telehealth platform for physicians who enroll between March 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020. DrFirst is a Maryland-based company that offers secure telehealth services. This partnership will equip additional Maryland physicians with the technology they need to provide needed virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“As MedChi continues to advocate for Maryland physicians, we are pleased to partner with CareFirst to expand access to virtual care platforms that will help additional physicians meet the needs of their patients during this challenging time,” said Gene Ransom, CEO of MedChi.

“CareFirst continues to take action to ensure our members have access to telehealth services, and to partner with our physician community as they find new ways to care for patients,” said Brian Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst. “Our work with MedChi will help to support people as they do their part to stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19, while still ensuring they have virtual access to the care they need.”

Information about how providers can sign-up for this service and funding will be available on MedChi’s website by Friday, April 17.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business