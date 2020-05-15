Camp Wright cancels summer camp for 2020 season

STEVENSVILLE — The Camp Wright Committee, in consultation with the director and staff, has decided to suspend Camp Wright’s normal camp operations for the 2020 season.
“This decision was informed by leaders in the camp industry, recommendations from local and national authorities, and our board, which includes medical professionals, public health professionals, clergy, and others focused on youth development.We have closely followed information made available by the CDC and studied our Governor’s plan for reopening Maryland. Social distancing restrictions, group size limits, and other regulations that will be implemented in the first phases of reopening will limit who and how we can serve and require us to change parts of our culture that are essential to the Camp Wright experience,” Camp Director Julia Connelly wrote in a letter to families earlier this week.
“Truly loving requires making difficult decisions, and this one was heartbreaking. However, there is too much uncertainty, and too many unknowns to have summer camp as we have always known it. Know that each camp is different, and we firmly believe that suspending our summer programs is in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone in the Camp Wright community,” she added.
Camp Wright is refunding all balances and deposits paid. However, the camp is facing serious financial challenges.