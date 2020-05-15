You are the owner of this article.
Camp Wright cancels summer camp for 2020 season

STEVENSVILLE — The Camp Wright Committee, in consultation with the director and staff, has decided to suspend Camp Wright’s normal camp operations for the 2020 season.

This decision was informed by leaders in the camp industry, recommendations from local and national authorities, and our board, which includes medical professionals, public health professionals, clergy, and others focused on youth development.We have closely followed information made available by the CDC and studied our Governor’s plan for reopening Maryland. Social distancing restrictions, group size limits, and other regulations that will be implemented in the first phases of reopening will limit who and how we can serve and require us to change parts of our culture that are essential to the Camp Wright experience,” Camp Director Julia Connelly wrote in a letter to families earlier this week.

“Truly loving requires making difficult decisions, and this one was heartbreaking. However, there is too much uncertainty, and too many unknowns to have summer camp as we have always known it. Know that each camp is different, and we firmly believe that suspending our summer programs is in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone in the Camp Wright community,” she added.

Camp Wright is refunding all balances and deposits paid. However, the camp is facing serious financial challenges.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business